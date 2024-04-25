South Africa

Father gets life imprisonment for raping his son

Boy reported the rape to his stepmother but she did not want to talk in court

25 April 2024 - 07:19
The boy reported the rape to his stepmother, but she did not want to talk in court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his son in 2021.

The Lesotho citizen, an illegal immigrant, was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday in the Ladybrand magistrate's court.

In November 2021, the father took his son with him to the mountain to dig for muti.

“He told the boy to 'give him a little bit' and raped him. The boy reported it to his stepmother, but she did not want to talk in court,” Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said.

Magistrate Johan van Zyl found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment for rape and a fine of R3,500 or six months for being in the country illegally. 

