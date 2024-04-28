Police are investigating a burglary at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) provincial offices in Houghton, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said a laptop was reported stolen.
“There was a business burglary reported by an IEC employee at the Houghton premises,” she said.
“The break-in was discovered at about 5.45pm. So far only a laptop belonging to an administration employee has been reported stolen.”
It is not clear how the burglary happened or what was contained in the stolen laptop.
Police investigate break-in at IEC provincial offices in Johannesburg
