WATCH | Thabo Mbeki engages with Unisa students

13 March 2024 - 14:40 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Former president Thabo Mbeki will be in conversation with students on sociopolitical issues and affairs relating to the country, the continent and the world at the University of South Africa.

Ex-public protector Madonsela tackles Moeletsi Mbeki’s ‘whites won war, they did not steal land’ remarks

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela tackled controversial comments made by political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki on the land debate, in which he said, ...
5 days ago

NPA must apologise for not processing TRC cases — Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki says there was no record of a single instance when the NPA stopped prosecuting a case on account of 'executive ...
1 week ago

ANC sends SOS to Thabo Mbeki to join campaign

The ANC is pleading with its former president Thabo Mbeki to campaign for the party ahead of the polls this year.
1 month ago
