Unisa denies awarding doctorates to Malawian socialite, two others

“Unisa wishes to state categorically that it has not conferred any such degrees on the trio and that any assertion to this effect is simply not true. These three individuals are also not among the candidates considered and approved for the awarding of honorary doctorates in 2020, 2021 and 2023.”

The institution said neither had the three ever been nominated, considered or approved for such honours at any time whatsoever. No honorary degrees were awarded in 2022.

It said the certificates displayed by Mphande and Namadingo were definitely not Unisa degree certificates.

“For the record, the awarding of honorary doctorates at Unisa occurs through a strictly controlled process, with nominations and approvals handled through various governance structures of the university until final approval by the university council.

“Once such approval has been secured, the conferment itself is done at an open graduation ceremony of the university, in full view of those attending and presided over by a duly authorised official of the university, usually the chancellor or principal and vice- chancellor. Any claim of the awarding of an honorary degree which did not follow this process cannot be an official Unisa process.”

However Mphande maintained he was awarded a doctorate at the institution.

“If Unisa is denying this today, either they are a part of the scam or they too are being scammed,” Mphande said in a statement.

Mphande said earlier this year, he was contacted by individuals who have been awarding honorary doctorates on behalf of Unisa and that they felt they could recognise their work.

Mphande said these individuals had previously recognised others at ceremonies held at Unisa's campus and other campuses.

“I was recognised at a well-patronised ceremony alongside other individuals from Zimbabwe, Botswana, Congo, South Africa and Nigeria as per photo below. This ceremony was organised and conducted by the same individuals that have been doing this for years.”

Mphande said he would be happy to work with Unisa to get to the bottom of this.

“Our team will investigate and would love to meet officials from Unisa to understand how this has happened under their nose for years.”

Unisa's acting registrar, Prof Moloko Sepota, condemned the misuse of the Unisa name for fraudulent conduct.

“Relevant officials within the university have been directed to look into this matter and ensure that these individuals are held to account and also made to retract any false claims,” Sepota said.

TimesLIVE