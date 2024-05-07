Building on fire in Joubert Park, Johannesburg
07 May 2024 - 21:30
A building was on fire at the corner of Twist and Wolmarans streets in Joubert Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday evening.
Emergency services attended to the blaze at 7.20pm.
Tenants being evacuated.
About 8pm, Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire had affected only one room of the residential building.
There were no injuries or fatalities reported.
While the cause of the fire was still being investigated, Mulaudzi warned the public to be cautious with the use of heating devices, saying they should not leave them unattended.
