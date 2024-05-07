Free State man whose girlfriend died after assault gets 15 years

A man who murdered his 27-year-old girlfriend in Botshabelo in January 2023 was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.
The Free State high court in Bloemfontein meted out this sentence to Sello Peter Motlane, 34, after he killed Joyce Lindiwe Motseki, 27, after a fight which began on December 31 2022.
Motseki fled the home they were sharing and went to her friend’s house. The man found her on New Year’s Day at 6pm and assaulted her.
“The victim was taken to hospital and died five days later from head injuries. A case of murder was opened and assigned to Det-Sgt Molahloe Maqekoane of Botshabelo detective unit,” police spokesperson Sgt Martin Xuma said.
Motlane was traced and arrested the next day.
