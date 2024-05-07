South Africa

Free State man whose girlfriend died after assault gets 15 years

Victim was taken to hospital and died five days later from head injuries

07 May 2024 - 19:28 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The high court sitting in Bloemfontein sentenced Sello Peter Motlane to 15 years in jail after he killed his girlfriend, Joyce Lindiwe Motseki, in 2023.
The high court sitting in Bloemfontein sentenced Sello Peter Motlane to 15 years in jail after he killed his girlfriend, Joyce Lindiwe Motseki, in 2023.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A man who murdered his 27-year-old girlfriend in Botshabelo in January 2023 was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment. 

The Free State high court in Bloemfontein meted out this sentence to Sello Peter Motlane, 34, after he killed Joyce Lindiwe Motseki, 27, after a fight which began on December 31 2022. 

Motseki fled the home they were sharing and went to her friend’s house. The man found her on New Year’s Day at 6pm and assaulted her.    

“The victim was taken to hospital and died five days later from head injuries. A case of murder was opened and assigned to Det-Sgt Molahloe Maqekoane of Botshabelo detective unit,” police spokesperson Sgt Martin Xuma said. 

Motlane was traced and arrested the next day. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Mental evaluation delays bail application of metro cop who allegedly killed pregnant girlfriend

Murder-accused Durban metro police officer Const Sizwe Ngema will be detained in a solitary police holding cell overnight to allow for the completion ...
News
1 day ago

Limpopo man in dock after murder of sister and her one-month-old baby

A Limpopo man arrested for the murder of his sister and her baby is due to appear in the Phalaborwa magistrate's court on Thursday.
News
5 days ago

LISTEN | Shot 14 times, man tells how he fought hitman as two friends killed in cold blood

A survivor who was shot 14 times in a hit that left two of his friends dead, put up a brave fight against a hitman to save his life.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Dilapidated' building demolished to make way for multipurpose centre at Unisa South Africa
  2. Illicit mining kingpin linked to 29 murders killed in Soweto: police South Africa
  3. WATCH | George building collapse: Search for trapped workers continues as death ... South Africa
  4. Forfeiture order granted after SIU investigation into land theft syndicate South Africa
  5. IN PICS | ‘We’re trying to save as many people as we can’: developer helping ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped