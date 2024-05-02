A Limpopo man arrested for the murder of his sister and her baby is due to appear in the Phalaborwa magistrate's court on Thursday.
He was remanded after his first appearance on Monday.
Last week Friday Kagiso Thabang Terry Thubane allegedly stabbed his 31-year-old sister and her one-month-old baby with a sharp instrument at their residence in Nelgra section. He allegedly then locked the doors and fled the scene, police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.
The victims' bodies were discovered by another sister, who immediately alerted the police.
The scene of the crime was visited and police opened two murder cases. A manhunt was launched for the suspect, aged 29, and he was arrested on Saturday on the R40 road between Phalaborwa and Mica.
Mashaba said the circumstances that led to the gruesome incident are still being investigated by police.
Limpopo man in dock after murder of sister and her one-month-old baby
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
