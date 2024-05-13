South Africa

WATCH | Four suspects in Joshlin Smith case back in court

13 May 2024 - 10:07 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Four people are expected to return to the dock in the Vredenburg magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith.

The girl's mother, Racquel Chantel Smith, known as Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and close friend Steveno van Rhyn are among the accused facing charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Smith reported her daughter's disappearance from their home at Middlebos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on February 19, telling police she left the child in the care of Appollis when she went to work. A search was launched involving police, municipal teams and community organisations. The child has not yet been found.

Phumza Sigaqa was arrested after one of the other accused alleged she had “bought” Joshlin for R20,000, an accusation she denied. The charges against her were later dropped.

Another woman, 31-year-old Lourentia Lombard, was arrested on March 17 in connection with the child's disappearance. Lombard abandoned her bail bid and is expected to return to the dock with the child's mother, Appollis and Van Rhyn.

