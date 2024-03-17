Broken homes, broken hearts, broken children
Child trafficking cases reported to the National Hotline for Human Trafficking have roughly doubled recently, highlighting the horror stalking our homes and streets, writes Claire Keeton
17 March 2024 - 00:00
“Can I fetch the rubbish bin?” nine-year-old Matthew Ohlsson asked his mom, knowing he needed her permission to go anywhere, even out to the cul-de-sac street where they lived in Mitchells Plain. His sister, Melanie, went with him, and came back into their house before he did. His mother, Michelle, heard Matthew pull the wheelie bin into the yard and the bang when he put it down. Melanie saw her barefoot little brother through the window and walked out to fetch him. ..
