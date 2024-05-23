South Africa

Dudu Myeni, Mathenjwa corruption case postponed to November

Former SAA chair unable to attend court because she has been hospitalised

23 May 2024 - 20:14 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa when they first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate's court last year.
Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa when they first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate's court last year.
Image: Supplied

The Johannesburg high court on Thursday postponed the corruption case of Trevor Mathenjwa and former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni to November 21. 

This was because Myeni has been in hospital. 

“Myeni and Mathenjwa are facing corruption and fraud charges linked to Bosasa, amounting to about R300,000,” said Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

They were arrested in September last year and first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court before the case was moved to the high court this year. They are out on R10,000 bail each. 

Myeni is accused of receiving gratification from Bosasa's subsidiary, Sondolo IT, allegedly offered by Mathenjwa, the company's former director. Myeni allegedly received security upgrades for her Richards Bay home from May 2014 to March 2015 to the value of R200,000.

She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and people close to her from Bosasa for more than R107,000. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘Clever’: Maimane’s election video does the trick for social media

The hook in the 55-second video, which had thousands of people talking, is the ending.
Politics
1 day ago

Dudu Myeni's travel and security expense case set down for February

The case involving Dudu Myeni, a close associate of former president Jacob Zuma, and former Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa has been postponed ...
News
6 months ago

ANC’s strategy to discredit the opposition revealed

The ANC has devised a plan to neutralise its former president Jacob Zuma and his MK Party and stop the DA in its tracks as part of its grand ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pathologists say businessman Theo Mphosi was poisoned South Africa
  2. Joburg’s Small Street gets CCTV cameras, amaPanyaza on the ground South Africa
  3. Cape Town man who scooped R16.8m in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has no plans to splash ... South Africa
  4. 6,000-foot fall, passengers fly into overhead cabins on Singapore Airlines ... World
  5. Limbless but limitless: Three-year-old inspires SA with her determination South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...