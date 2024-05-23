The Johannesburg high court on Thursday postponed the corruption case of Trevor Mathenjwa and former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni to November 21.
This was because Myeni has been in hospital.
“Myeni and Mathenjwa are facing corruption and fraud charges linked to Bosasa, amounting to about R300,000,” said Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame.
They were arrested in September last year and first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court before the case was moved to the high court this year. They are out on R10,000 bail each.
Myeni is accused of receiving gratification from Bosasa's subsidiary, Sondolo IT, allegedly offered by Mathenjwa, the company's former director. Myeni allegedly received security upgrades for her Richards Bay home from May 2014 to March 2015 to the value of R200,000.
She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and people close to her from Bosasa for more than R107,000.
TimesLIVE
Dudu Myeni, Mathenjwa corruption case postponed to November
Former SAA chair unable to attend court because she has been hospitalised
Image: Supplied
The Johannesburg high court on Thursday postponed the corruption case of Trevor Mathenjwa and former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni to November 21.
This was because Myeni has been in hospital.
“Myeni and Mathenjwa are facing corruption and fraud charges linked to Bosasa, amounting to about R300,000,” said Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame.
They were arrested in September last year and first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court before the case was moved to the high court this year. They are out on R10,000 bail each.
Myeni is accused of receiving gratification from Bosasa's subsidiary, Sondolo IT, allegedly offered by Mathenjwa, the company's former director. Myeni allegedly received security upgrades for her Richards Bay home from May 2014 to March 2015 to the value of R200,000.
She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and people close to her from Bosasa for more than R107,000.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
‘Clever’: Maimane’s election video does the trick for social media
Dudu Myeni's travel and security expense case set down for February
ANC’s strategy to discredit the opposition revealed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos