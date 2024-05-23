South Africa

Six injured in taxi violence incident in Mthatha

Two people died and 18 were injured in taxi violence in the past two days

23 May 2024 - 22:06 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Six people were killed in a taxi-related incident in Mthatha on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
Six people were killed in a taxi-related incident in Mthatha on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Six people were injured when they were shot in a taxi-related incident in Mthatha on Thursday morning. 

The incident happened about 10am in Sutherland Street near a garage where taxis park and pick up passengers.

“There was a shooting and six people were shot and injured. Police are investigating six counts of attempted murder,” police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said. 

This brings to 18 the number of people who have been injured in taxi violence incidents in the past two days in the province. Two others have been killed.

The two were killed in taxi violence incidents in Maclear. 

 TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Two killed, 12 injured in suspected taxi violence in Eastern Cape town

Two people were killed and 12 others were injured in taxi violence incidents in Maclear, formally Nqanqarhu, on Wednesday.
News
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL | What happened to formalising the taxi industry?

Government announced this process in 2020 but has since kept quiet about it
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Hitman sentenced for murder of taxi businessman in Gauteng

The Pretoria high court has sentenced a hitman for the murder of a taxi businessman in 2019.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pathologists say businessman Theo Mphosi was poisoned South Africa
  2. Joburg’s Small Street gets CCTV cameras, amaPanyaza on the ground South Africa
  3. Cape Town man who scooped R16.8m in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has no plans to splash ... South Africa
  4. 6,000-foot fall, passengers fly into overhead cabins on Singapore Airlines ... World
  5. Limbless but limitless: Three-year-old inspires SA with her determination South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...