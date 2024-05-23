Six people were injured when they were shot in a taxi-related incident in Mthatha on Thursday morning.
The incident happened about 10am in Sutherland Street near a garage where taxis park and pick up passengers.
“There was a shooting and six people were shot and injured. Police are investigating six counts of attempted murder,” police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.
This brings to 18 the number of people who have been injured in taxi violence incidents in the past two days in the province. Two others have been killed.
The two were killed in taxi violence incidents in Maclear.
TimesLIVE
Six injured in taxi violence incident in Mthatha
Two people died and 18 were injured in taxi violence in the past two days
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Six people were injured when they were shot in a taxi-related incident in Mthatha on Thursday morning.
The incident happened about 10am in Sutherland Street near a garage where taxis park and pick up passengers.
“There was a shooting and six people were shot and injured. Police are investigating six counts of attempted murder,” police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.
This brings to 18 the number of people who have been injured in taxi violence incidents in the past two days in the province. Two others have been killed.
The two were killed in taxi violence incidents in Maclear.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Two killed, 12 injured in suspected taxi violence in Eastern Cape town
EDITORIAL | What happened to formalising the taxi industry?
Hitman sentenced for murder of taxi businessman in Gauteng
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos