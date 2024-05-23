The funeral service of justice Yvonne Mokgoro is taking place on Thursday.
Mokgoro was honoured with a special official funeral category 1, the Presidency said on Saturday.
The 73-year-old died in a Johannesburg hospital on May 9.
Her family said Mokgoro was involved in a car accident near Kimberley in April last year, which led to further health setbacks while in hospital. As a result, she was forced to step down from her public engagements.
WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of justice Yvonne Mokgoro
