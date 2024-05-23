South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of justice Yvonne Mokgoro

23 May 2024 - 10:02 By TimesLIVE
The funeral service of justice Yvonne Mokgoro is taking place on Thursday.

Mokgoro was honoured with a special official funeral category 1, the Presidency said on Saturday. 

The 73-year-old died in a Johannesburg hospital on May 9. 

Her family said Mokgoro was involved in a car accident near Kimberley in April last year, which led to further health setbacks while in hospital. As a result, she was forced to step down from her public engagements. 

READ MORE:

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro to be honoured with a special official funeral

The late retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro will be honoured with a special official funeral category 1, the presidency said on ...
Politics
5 days ago

Member of first Constitutional Court, justice Yvonne Mokgoro dies

Former Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro died in a Johannesburg hospital on Thursday afternoon.
News
1 week ago

Ramaphosa leads tributes to ‘pioneering’ justice Yvonne Mokgoro

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday led tributes to retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro after her death on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Yvonne Mokgoro was everybody’s favourite justice

Quite unabashedly I can say that in my 15 years at the Constitutional Court, justice Yvonne Mokgoro was my favourite colleague, writes Albie Sachs.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
