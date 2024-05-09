South Africa

Member of first Constitutional Court, justice Yvonne Mokgoro dies

She devoted much time to nurturing the next generation of lawyers and leaders

09 May 2024 - 20:57 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro, who was injured in a car accident last year and died on Thursday. File photo.
Former Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro, who was injured in a car accident last year and died on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Former Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro died in a Johannesburg hospital on Thursday afternoon. 

The family said Mokgoro was involved in a car accident near Kimberley in April last year, which in turn led to further health setbacks while in hospital. As a result, she was forced to step back from her public engagements. 

The family said Mokgoro was a member of the first ConCourt bench and its first black woman judge.

After her retirement from the bench in 2009, she continued to play important roles in legal and civil society circles. She chaired the South African Law Reform Commission and served on the benches of both Lesotho and Namibia.

She was a member of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport, chaired the UN Internal Justice Council, and was chairperson of the International Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in Law. 

In addition to these professional contributions, Mokgoro devoted much time and energy towards nurturing the next generation of lawyers and leaders, both as a board member of the Mandela-Rhodes Trust and through her involvement in teaching around the world. 

“Our family, and the country at large, has lost a principled servant whose commitment to justice will continue to shape our society,” said her son, Ithateng Mokgoro. “We remain grateful to all those who gave her support over the past difficult months, and we ask them to continue to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers.”

The Press Council of South Africa mourned Mokgoro's death. She had served as chair of its appointments panel. 

“Judge Mokgoro was an eminent jurist and a great woman who gave selflessly to the Press Council, and to all the other bodies on which she served, after her retirement from the Constitution Court,” said executive director Latiefa Mobara.

Mobara said the Press Council was privileged to have her act as chair of its appointments panel from 2013 until she was forced to withdraw after the car accident.   

Mobara said Mokgoro was instrumental in appointing all the senior staff as well as all the public representatives to the council.   

 “She was generous, charming and considered in her advice and was highly regarded by all who met her. She will be sorely missed as a great South African.” 

Press Council deputy chair Amina Frense, who served with Mokgoro on the appointments panel, said Mokgoro would be remembered for her unwavering commitment to freedom of expression and the ethical values espoused by the council. 

“A giant tree has fallen. We wish her family, her colleagues and all who knew her, strength as we mourn her passing,” Frense said. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Gross misconduct complainant against Mlambo offered to ‘settle’ with JSC

No prima facie evidence to substantiate gross misconduct allegations against Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, JSC rules
News
1 hour ago

Zuma seeks recusal of five 'tainted' ConCourt justices in IEC case

Former president Jacob Zuma has counter-applied to the Constitutional Court for the recusal of five of its justices in his battle with the Electoral ...
News
6 days ago

'Difficult history' of Zuma case means ConCourt justices unlikely to approach it with an open mind, say his lawyers

Zuma had a reasonable apprehension ConCourt justices would be 'naturally and humanly disinclined to find anything wrong' with earlier judgment, said ...
News
8 hours ago

Watershed for Usindiso fire victims as more help appears on the horizon

Khampepe report names those liable and orders what must be done after 76 deaths in hijacked building fire
News
4 days ago

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is improving in hospital after crash

The condition of former justice of the Constitutional Court Yvonne Mokgoro, who was hospitalised after an accident, is improving.
News
1 year ago

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro in critical condition after car accident

The condition of former justice of the Constitutional Court, Yvonne Mokgoro, who was hospitalised after a car accident three weeks ago, has ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. South African working on cruiseliner 'stabs people with medical scissors' South Africa
  2. Thebe Investment speaks on Shell exit South Africa
  3. Inflatable boats seized at South Africa/Zimbabwe border South Africa
  4. 'Dilapidated' building demolished to make way for multipurpose centre at Unisa South Africa
  5. DA seeks to allow importation of cheap used cars news

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues