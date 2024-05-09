Member of first Constitutional Court, justice Yvonne Mokgoro dies

Former Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro died in a Johannesburg hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The family said Mokgoro was involved in a car accident near Kimberley in April last year, which in turn led to further health setbacks while in hospital. As a result, she was forced to step back from her public engagements.

The family said Mokgoro was a member of the first ConCourt bench and its first black woman judge.

After her retirement from the bench in 2009, she continued to play important roles in legal and civil society circles. She chaired the South African Law Reform Commission and served on the benches of both Lesotho and Namibia.

She was a member of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport, chaired the UN Internal Justice Council, and was chairperson of the International Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in Law.

In addition to these professional contributions, Mokgoro devoted much time and energy towards nurturing the next generation of lawyers and leaders, both as a board member of the Mandela-Rhodes Trust and through her involvement in teaching around the world.

“Our family, and the country at large, has lost a principled servant whose commitment to justice will continue to shape our society,” said her son, Ithateng Mokgoro. “We remain grateful to all those who gave her support over the past difficult months, and we ask them to continue to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers.”

The Press Council of South Africa mourned Mokgoro's death. She had served as chair of its appointments panel.

“Judge Mokgoro was an eminent jurist and a great woman who gave selflessly to the Press Council, and to all the other bodies on which she served, after her retirement from the Constitution Court,” said executive director Latiefa Mobara.

Mobara said the Press Council was privileged to have her act as chair of its appointments panel from 2013 until she was forced to withdraw after the car accident.

Mobara said Mokgoro was instrumental in appointing all the senior staff as well as all the public representatives to the council.

“She was generous, charming and considered in her advice and was highly regarded by all who met her. She will be sorely missed as a great South African.”

Press Council deputy chair Amina Frense, who served with Mokgoro on the appointments panel, said Mokgoro would be remembered for her unwavering commitment to freedom of expression and the ethical values espoused by the council.

“A giant tree has fallen. We wish her family, her colleagues and all who knew her, strength as we mourn her passing,” Frense said.

