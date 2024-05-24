South Africa

Justice department suspends electronic payments for third-party funds after potential breaches

24 May 2024 - 07:33
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The justice and constitutional development department said a dedicated forensic team has been assembled to thoroughly investigate any suspicious activity. Stock photo.
The justice and constitutional development department said a dedicated forensic team has been assembled to thoroughly investigate any suspicious activity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/welcomia

The electronic payment system for third-party funds, including child maintenance, has been temporarily suspended after attempts to compromise the system, the department of justice and constitutional development said.

On Thursday the department announced an investigation was under way to assess potential breaches to the system.

The department's spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi said a dedicated forensic team has been assembled to thoroughly investigate any suspicious activity.

“We are committed to continually fortifying our systems to prevent and mitigate the risk of future breaches. We sincerely apologise to all beneficiaries for any inconvenience caused and appreciate patience and understanding during this period,” said Masibi.

Masibi said child-maintenance beneficiaries are urged to promptly visit their nearest court with their original identity documents to receive manual payments until the electronic service is fully restored.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Parly report lays bare spy units’ failure to use latest spyware

Crime intelligence's inability to use grabbers and drones it had procured has hampered its ability to fight crime
Politics
3 days ago

FBI working towards nabbing Scattered Spider hackers, official says

The US FBI is working towards charging hackers from the aggressive Scattered Spider criminal gang who are largely based in the US and western ...
News
1 week ago

Import tariff body Itac was targeted in ransomware attack

The International Trade Administration Commission announced on Monday it experienced a cyber security attack at the beginning of the year where its ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot South Africa
  2. Dudu Myeni, Mathenjwa corruption case postponed to November South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  4. Joburg’s Small Street gets CCTV cameras, amaPanyaza on the ground South Africa
  5. Pathologists say businessman Theo Mphosi was poisoned South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...