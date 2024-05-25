South Africa

Former EFF Limpopo leader granted bail after man shot during political violence

25 May 2024 - 08:15 By PHATHU LUVHENGO
Violence erupted between EFF and ANC supporters during political campaigns in Seshego outside Polokwane in Limpopo.
Image: Screenshot(X)

Former Limpopo EFF leader Jossey Buthane was released on R5,000 bail on Friday after political violence in Juju Valley, Seshego, in which a man was shot. 

Buthane was arrested on Friday morning and charged with the attempted murder of a 25-year-old man after political violence erupted between ANC and EFF supporters last Sunday. 

Buthane appeared in the Seshego magistrate's court on Friday facing charges of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hluani Mashaba said he was granted bail and his case was postponed to June 2 for further police investigations.

A nine-year-old girl sustained gunshot wounds during the incident last Sunday when both the ANC and EFF were campaigning in Juju Valley.

The little girl was shot in the head.

Police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property, robbery, and contravention of section of 87(1)(f) of the Electoral Act. 

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrest of the suspect and commended the investigating team.

“The police will continue to uphold the rule of law and order, protecting the democratic rights of all citizens to vote in a safe and secure environment. The police will act harshly against anyone who conducts himself or herself with impunity irrespective of social standing,” said Hadebe.

Police continue to monitor areas identified as hotspots to respond to emergencies or threats that may arise during this heightened election period, said Mashaba. 

TimesLIVE

