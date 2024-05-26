South Africa

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation

26 May 2024 - 18:04 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday evening. The speech is being broadcast on SABC from 6pm. This comes as the country prepares for elections, with special votes starting on Monday and general voting on Wednesday.

