President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo. Image: GCIS
For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday evening. The speech is being broadcast on SABC from 6pm. This comes as the country prepares for elections, with special votes starting on Monday and general voting on Wednesday.
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation
Image: GCIS
For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday evening. The speech is being broadcast on SABC from 6pm. This comes as the country prepares for elections, with special votes starting on Monday and general voting on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
We can look to the future with optimism
Cyril Ramaphosa’s pro-Palestinian chant gaffe
Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday night
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos