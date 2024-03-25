POLL | Did Markus Jooste have an easy escape?

The announcement of the death of disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has shocked many people.
Jooste took his own life last Thursday as police were closing in on him for his involvement in a monumental corruption scandal.
His death came days after he was hit with a R475m fine by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
Jooste was found wounded on Thursday not far from the mansion where he has lived largely insulated from the damage wrought by the collapse of the once mighty Steinhoff International.
News report implied that in his lonely final moments Jooste was left with nowhere to hide.
When a gunshot rang out last Thursday at 2.33pm on the Kwaaiwater cliff path in Hermanus, Western Cape, it signalled the end of a tale of corporate malfeasance and personal tragedy.
Image: Bloomberg
TimesLIVE
