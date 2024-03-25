Delhi’s Pant overcomes jitters to make comeback in IPL after car crash

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant tamed his nerves to return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday after 15 months out after a car accident, but the wicketkeeper-batsman had to settle for an opening defeat by Punjab Kings.

Pant was involved in a near-fatal crash in December 2022 that required him to have multiple surgeries and he missed last year's IPL as well as India's 50-overs World Cup campaign on home soil.

The 26-year-old made a quiet comeback with 18 runs from 13 balls as Delhi scored 174-9 in 20 overs but his team fell to a four-wicket defeat after paceman Ishant Sharma's ankle injury left them short of experience in the death overs.

“Personally, I was pretty nervous but you have to go through this when you enter the field,” Pant told the official broadcaster about his much-awaited comeback. “But this isn't the first time you're feeling nervous.