POLL | What more could be done to protect whistleblowers?

The protection of whistleblowers has again been thrust into the spotlight after an auditor revealed the battles she has faced after exposing corruption.
Mathapelo More recently opened up about her battles to make ends meet after she was fired from Public Investment Corporation-owned Daybreak Farms almost two years ago.
More blew the whistle in a bid to prevent the theft of more than R200m from the company owned by state pensioners and workers.
She broke her silence after being forced to remove her daughter from a private school because she could no longer afford the fees, telling the Sunday Times she has been left “out there to hang”.
“In South Africa nobody cares about the Protected Disclosures Act, and nobody cares about whistleblowers. They leave you out there to hang, and they watch you while it is happening.”
Speaking on the Sunday Times podcast, former public protector Thuli Madonsela said the country was not doing enough to protect whistleblowers. She said after they come forward they struggle to find employment.
“Some had to leave the country for security reasons and challenges of unemployment,” said Madonsela.
“We need to find new language on how we speak about whistleblowers. I don’t even know if whistleblower is the right term. In African languages it is worse. We don’t have a good term for a whistleblower.”
She encouraged state capture whistleblowers to name and shame those who are corrupt.
“We know those implicated in state capture are exploiting the pain and hardships many people are suffering as the aftermath of state capture, Covid-19 regulations, digitalisation and the Ukraine war. Don’t let them turn our country into a wasteland again. Be a whistleblower,” said Madonsela.
She said it is a duty to protect the country’s hard-earned democracy.
“It is in your hands to prevent the recapturing of the state and hijacking of our hard-earned democracy under false pretences in our beloved country.
“It is said the price of democracy is eternal vigilance. If you let your guard down South Africa, state capture 2 will not only target the presidency as the central seat of power. The key target of state capture 2 will be law enforcement institutions and processes.
“If we want to save democracy, we must work to make democracy work for all. Understanding freedom from want, from fear and from shackles that prevent hard-working people from rising on the socioeconomic ladder is the most important need for most.”
