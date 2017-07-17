SA's lawnmower man becomes a town hero after tornado pic goes viral

The South African expat who shot to fame after a picture of him casually trimming his grass while a massive tornado loomed behind him has become a Canadian town hero.

The picture went viral and turned Theunis Wessels into a global sensation. It also earned him the nickname "lawnmower man". And now he is also the toast of his Canadian town.

Three Hills in Alberta honoured Wessels with his very own float in the town’s parade last weekend.

Wessels broke the Internet after his wife Cecilia snapped a picture of him mowing their backyard in shorts and a T-shirt while a huge tornado thundered towards them. The picture‚ which set social media platforms ablaze‚ turned the couple - who left South Africa seven years ago - into overnight celebrities.

Cecilia’s caption read: "My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair."