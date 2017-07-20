WATCH: The Bell Pottinger, Gupta saga captures attention of world media

The extent of the Gupta family’s control over cabinet ministers and state-owned companies, as well as their use of Bell Pottinger, has captured the attention of the global media.

Newsnight, the BBC's flagship news and current affairs TV programme, recently aired a ten minute report on the British PR company, which are accused of fuelling racial tensions in South Africa in order to divert attention from the Gupta’s and their links to President Jacob Zuma.

The explosive evidence was brought to life when leaked e-mails revealed the extent of the Gupta family’s control over cabinet ministers and parastatal CEOs and board members.

The e-mails appear to reveal how the PR team, headed by Victoria Geoghegan, came up with a strategy to focus on racial tensions in South Africa to deflect attention from Zuma and the Gupta family.