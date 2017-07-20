World

WATCH: The Bell Pottinger, Gupta saga captures attention of world media

20 July 2017 - 17:10

The extent of the Gupta family’s control over cabinet ministers and state-owned companies, as well as their use of Bell Pottinger, has captured the attention of the global media.

Newsnight, the BBC's flagship news and current affairs TV programme, recently aired a ten minute report on the British PR company, which are accused of fuelling racial tensions in South Africa in order to divert attention from the Gupta’s and their links to President Jacob Zuma.

The explosive evidence was brought to life when leaked e-mails revealed the extent of the Gupta family’s control over cabinet ministers and parastatal CEOs and board members.

The e-mails appear to reveal how the PR team, headed by Victoria Geoghegan, came up with a strategy to focus on racial tensions in South Africa to deflect attention from Zuma and the Gupta family.

IN MEMES: Twitter roasts #BellPottinger

Twitter was buzzing with reaction after Bell Pottinger issued an apology on Thursday.
Politics
13 days ago

Bell Pottinger apology shot down

UK public relations firm Bell Pottinger’s apology for an offensive social media campaign in South Africa is “insufficient and totally unacceptable”‚ ...
Politics
13 days ago

South Africans beat Bell Pottinger at its own Twitter game

"We just wanted to talk‚" joked South Africans after the Gupta family's former PR firm‚ Bell Potttinger‚ made their Twitter account private.
News
27 days ago

Bell Pottinger probed for stoking racial tension in SA

An international public relations association has launched an investigation into allegations that UK spin machine Bell Pottinger promoted racial ...
Politics
16 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: The Bell Pottinger, Gupta saga captures attention of world media World
  2. Satisfaction survey uncovers more misery in metros South Africa
  3. Twitter mocks 'DJ Batha' Dlamini after her 'stop harassing me' drama South Africa
  4. Interest rates cut in surprise move Business
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Gone In 60 Seconds - Car Hijacked At Joburg Petrol Station
Metropolitan - We see you. We’re for you. (FULL TV COMMERCIAL)
X