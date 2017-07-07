Politics

IN MEMES: Twitter roasts #BellPottinger

07 July 2017 - 09:22 By Timeslive

Twitter was buzzing with reaction after Bell Pottinger issued an apology on Thursday.

The UK firm said that it had fired the lead partner involved in campaigns for Gupta-owned Oakbay Capital.

Another partner and two employees have been suspended after accusations that they had fuelled racial tensions in South Africa through their work for the Guptas.

 The company also issued a "full‚ unequivocal and absolute apology to anyone impacted".

South Africans have widely condemned the apology‚ saying it was simply not good enough.

