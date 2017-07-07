IN MEMES: Twitter roasts #BellPottinger
Twitter was buzzing with reaction after Bell Pottinger issued an apology on Thursday.
The UK firm said that it had fired the lead partner involved in campaigns for Gupta-owned Oakbay Capital.
Another partner and two employees have been suspended after accusations that they had fuelled racial tensions in South Africa through their work for the Guptas.
The company also issued a "full‚ unequivocal and absolute apology to anyone impacted".
South Africans have widely condemned the apology‚ saying it was simply not good enough.
Heard the one about #BellPottinger saying naughty partners misled the company? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uJiJ1ce59M— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) July 6, 2017
#BellPottinger is now claiming that their senior management was "misled" about work on the Oakbay account. pic.twitter.com/9iZHKa4zoC— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) July 6, 2017
#BellPottinger Victoria Geoghegan: Dear South Africa, Pleeease stop emailing me.. pic.twitter.com/eAAjWPs8cN— South African Satire (@LookSatire) July 3, 2017
@vlgeoghegan #BellPottinger are spin doctors for the morally corrupt pic.twitter.com/dWjJ5FsIe2— jan (@decolonisedboer) June 27, 2017
See @BellPottinger is still doing this on Twitter. #BellPottinger #GuptaEmails pic.twitter.com/a7uLwlWVXZ— Louis Nel (@LouisNel) June 27, 2017
So. ANC pushed #WMC all of past maybe 6months, gets Pravin out, #BellPottinger gets exposed and #ANCNPC announces #WMC doesn't exist/fallen🤨 pic.twitter.com/deFc0mJUH6— Proud'TswanaWoman (@handful_K) July 7, 2017
When you realise the Gupta's used our money to pay #BellPottinger to stir up racial hatred in SA! #CountryDuty pic.twitter.com/DQpyI4wGMJ— African African (@nthabiseng_ms) July 7, 2017
RPT @BellPottinger if that's how you try 2 spin away fm your own spin, here's a great South African saying: "Sorry for you"! #BellPottinger pic.twitter.com/Zt24dFhDE1— Sue Blaine (@SASueBlaine) July 7, 2017
So #BellPottinger is basically apologising for something they say they're not sure they did? pic.twitter.com/0yLmgtmGmK— Bonisile FromTembisa (@Bonisile_RMS) July 7, 2017
#BellPottinger -weird scenario: "Indian colonialists" (Gupta's) used services from the "old colonialists" to undermine SA racial harmony? pic.twitter.com/V8zbRb6Rea— Gustav M Meyer (@gumamey) July 7, 2017
A long way to go before we clean up the sleaze #BellPottinger #GuptaLeaks #CountryDuty pic.twitter.com/pugk489CAR— Rick de Satgé (@RickdeSatge) July 7, 2017
South Africans to #BellPottinger. pic.twitter.com/Twdb2Z9qLD— Shandukani Mulaudzi (@ShanduMul) July 7, 2017
#CountryDuty @BellPottinger#BellPottinger— Dagmar De Souza (@Writester) July 7, 2017
You messed with the Wrong Country...u've touched each SA citizen on the wrong place!!! pic.twitter.com/MRBrcRgHnO
Behind the scene footage of #BellPottinger management while drafting that "apology": pic.twitter.com/byaYtzYoBP— BROKEN NEWS (@AN7Reporter) July 7, 2017
