US bombers, fighter jets in bombing drill over Korean peninsula
18 September 2017 - 09:24
The US military on Monday flew a pair of B-1B bombers and F-35 fighter jets in bombing drills with South Korea over the Korean peninsula, in a show of force against North Korea, South Korea's Defence Ministry said.
The bombers flew from Guam and the fighters flew from Japan, joined by six South Korean fighter jets in the drill, a South Korean defence ministry official said.
