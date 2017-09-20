World

Maria to remain category 5 hurricane until Puerto Rico landfall- NHC

20 September 2017 - 08:46 By Reuters
A man photographs the waves before the arrival of the Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico September 19, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The core of Hurricane Maria is expected to reach the southeastern coast of Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning and is likely to remain a category 5 storm until landfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane is about 85 miles (140 km) southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico packing maximum sustained winds of 165 miles per hour (270 km per hour) at present, the NHC said.

"Slow weakening is expected after the hurricane emerges over the Atlantic north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

