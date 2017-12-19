Workers clearing wreckage of deadly Washington state train crash

Workers were trying to clear the wreckage of an Amtrak train on Tuesday after it veered off a bridge over a major highway in Washington state while traveling at more than twice the speed limit during its first run on a new route.

At least three people aboard the train were killed in the Monday morning derailment in the city of DuPont, in which all 12 carriages and one of its two locomotives tumbled off the rails, officials said. Another 100 people were taken to hospitals, 10 with serious injuries.

Workers used at least one towering crane in wet, windy weather as they sought to reopen the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, a major West Coast highway stretching from the Canadian border to Mexico.

The stretch of highway was expected to be closed for at least the rest of Tuesday, the state transportation department said.