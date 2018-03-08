WATCH | Orangutan smoking a cigarette in 'zoo of death'

Viral footage on social media showed an orangutan smoking a cigarette in Bandung Zoo, Indonesia on Sunday.

The video that was widely shared on Facebook on Thursday showed the orangutan retrieving a lit cigarette after a visitor had tossed it inside its enclosure.

The video was captured by an anonymous contributor, who later asked Marison Guciano, of the Indonesia Animal Welfare Society, to help spread awareness of the zoo's conditions.

The Bandung Zoo had been in the spotlight recently for their poor welfare standards. A change.org petition calling for the shutting down of the "zoo of death" collected nearly one million signatures, after neglected animals such as giraffes and elephants were reported to have starved to death.