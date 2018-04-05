Thailand-bound flight escorted safely back to Singapore after bomb threat

Two Singapore fighter jets escorted a civilian plane bound for Thailand safely back to the city-state on Thursday after a bomb threat was made by a passenger, the airline and authorities said.

The passenger suspected of making the threat and two travel companions were assisting police investigations, police said. All passengers and crew on Scoot Flight TR632 disembarked safely.

Scoot is the budget carrier of Singapore Airlines.

Two F-15SG fighter jets responded to the pilot's alert and escorted the plane from the South China Sea back to Changi airport, Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post.

"For our RSAF pilots who are on stand-by duties 24/7, every threat is considered real until proven otherwise," said Ng in a Facebook post.

No further details were immediately available.