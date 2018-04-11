WATCH | Man who lost toes to frostbite plans to drink them in a cocktail

Nick Griffiths, a former Marine commando who lost three toes to frostbite after a 300-mile ultra-marathon in northern Canada, wants to drink a cocktail with the amputated digits floating in it.

While receiving treatment for the frostbite, a nurse told Griffiths about the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City, Yukon, which is famous for serving up the ‘Sourtoe' cocktail, according to the Mirror.

A 'Sourtoe' cocktail is any strong liquor with a human toe submerged in it. The only rule when drinking it is that your lips must be touching the toe.

Griffiths was so intrigued he asked the doctors to give him his toes so he could send them to the hotel.

“I wrote to the Downtown Hotel to tell them about my toes and what had happened, and they said they’d love to have them," he said.

Warning: This video contains graphic content