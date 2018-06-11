Germany sees no quick solution to trade row with US, open to talks

Germany sees no immediate solution to the trade dispute between the United States and other major economies but remains open to talks "among friends", Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday, seeking to head off a full-blown global trade war.

US President Donald Trump backed out of a joint communique agreed by Group of Seven leaders in Canada at the weekend that mentioned the need for "free, fair and mutually beneficial trade" and the importance of fighting protectionism.

Trump, who has imposed import tariffs on metals, is furious about the United States' large trade deficit with key allies. "Fair trade is now to be called fool trade if it is not reciprocal," he tweeted on Monday.

As Europe's biggest exporter to the United States and with more than one million German jobs at stake, Germany is desperate to avoid an EU trade war with the United States.

"I believe a win-win situation is still possible," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, one of Chancellor Angela Merkel's closest lieutenants, told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.