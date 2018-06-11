US Supreme Court upholds Ohio voter registration purge policy

The US Supreme Court on Monday revived Ohio's contentious policy of purging infrequent voters from its registration rolls, dealing a setback to voting rights proponents who said the practice has disenfranchised thousands of registered voters.

In a 5-4 decision with the court's conservatives in the majority, the justices overturned a lower court ruling that Ohio's policy violated the National Voter Registration Act, a 1993 federal law that forbids removing voters from registration lists for failing to vote.

Voters purged from registration rolls who sued to challenge the policy in the Republican-governed state said the practice illegally erased thousands of voters from registration rolls and disproportionately impacted racial minorities and poor people who tend to back Democratic candidates.

The state argued that the policy was needed to keep voting rolls current, clearing out people who have moved away or died.

The court's four liberal justices dissented from the decision.

Under Ohio's policy, if registered voters miss voting for two years, they are sent registration confirmation notices. If they do not respond and do not vote over the following four years, they are removed from the rolls.

Republican President Donald Trump's administration backed Ohio in the case, reversing a stance taken by Democratic former President Barack Obama's administration against the policy.