Italy PM confirms meeting with France's Macron

14 June 2018 - 10:25 By Reuters
French president Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands at a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Canada on June 13 2018
Image: Ian LANGSDON / POOL / AFP

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday confirmed his planned Friday meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, a statement said, after a conciliatory phone call between the two politicians.

Conte had considered pushing back the visit amid a diplomatic spat that broke out with France after Italy closed its ports to a humanitarian migrant rescue ship earlier this week. Macron and Conte spoke by telephone on Thursday evening, a statement said.

"President Macron underscored that he did not say anything that was meant to offend Italy or the Italian people," a statement from the Italian prime minister's office said.

"Macron and Conte agreed that with the end-June European Union summit looming, it is necessary that new initiatives are discussed together."

