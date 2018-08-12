WATCH | Fighter jets scramble after 'suicidal' man who stole plane, then crashed it

The local sheriff's department said on Twitter that either doing stunts "or lack of flying skills" caused the crash.

In partial recordings of Russell's conversations with air traffic controllers that were published online by Broadcastify.com, he said he was sorry to disappoint people who cared about him and described himself as a "broken guy."

"Got a few screws loose, I guess," Russell is heard saying in the recording. "Never really knew it until now."

He also admired the sunset, complained of lightheadedness, and asked whether he would go to prison if he landed safely.

He had worked for Horizon Air for 3-1/2 years and had clearance to tow planes, Alaska Airlines Chief Executive Brad Tilden said at the news conference.

Tilden said airplanes of that type do not have doors that lock or ignition keys like cars.

"The setup in aviation in America is we secure the airfield and then we have the mindset that we have employees that are credentialed and authorized to be there," Tilden said, adding that the airline was working with authorities to investigate.

The FBI is leading the probe, which also includes the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

"We are going to be thorough, which means taking the time needed to scour the area, delve into the background of the individual believed responsible, and review every aspect of this incident with all appropriate public & private partners," the FBI said in a statement.

Two F-15 fighter jets took to the air from a base in Portland, Oregon, and were on the scene within minutes. The jets were armed but did not open fire, North American Aerospace Defense Command spokesman Cameron Hillier said by phone.