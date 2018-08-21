British man diagnosed with cancer 2 days before wedding, dies 13 hours after hospital ceremony

On the same week that she planned her wedding, a 32 year old woman from Bristol in the United Kingdom is now preparing for her husband's funeral.

Michelle White married Scott Plumley on August 14 and he died hours after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer of the oesophagus, reports Daily Mail.

Just five days before their wedding, Michelle came home to find Scott had collapsed. After the shock diagnosis the couple, who have been together for two years and had always planned to get married, decided to fast-track their plans.

"It was a massive rush. I literally had 20 hours to prepare and arrange a wedding. Everyone was so generous. One of my friends did the flowers, got a cake. One neighbour did my hair, it was amazing," she said.

Dressed in a white shirt and blue pants, Scott was taken to a quiet room by wheelchair where he said 'I do.'

Just 13 hours later he took his last breath while his new bride held his hand.

"It was a heavy heart that I am having to share the sad news that my loving husband grew his angel wings at 1:50 this morning. We was blessed to have a magical wedding day yesterday and I was with him till the end," wrote Michelle on her Facebook page alongside pictures of their wedding day.