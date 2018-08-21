WATCH | Bartender punches woman in face after slap on bum

Keep your hands to yourself. That's the advice after another video went viral of a bartender putting a handsy customer in her place.

Yes, you read that right. Her place.

Earlier this month, a video of a waitress slamming a 'groping' customer into a wall went viral. However, not everyone seems to have learnt the valuable lesson that it's not okay to grope serving staff - no matter your gender.

In the latest video, a female bartender at Spirits in Bourbon in New Orleans is seen pouring a shot of alcohol into a customer's mouth when a woman comes up behind her and slaps her bum. The bartender reacts immediately, spinning around and hitting the other woman in the face.