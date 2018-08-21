World

WATCH | Bartender punches woman in face after slap on bum

The moral of the story? Don't be that guy ... or girl

21 August 2018 - 10:56 By TimesLIVE
A female customer learnt the hard way that it's not okay to slap a server's bum... even if you're both women.
Image: Twitter/@_Ty_Ga_

Keep your hands to yourself. That's the advice after another video went viral of a bartender putting a handsy customer in her place.

Yes, you read that right. Her place.

Earlier this month, a video of a waitress slamming a 'groping' customer into a wall went viral. However, not everyone seems to have learnt the valuable lesson that it's not okay to grope serving staff - no matter your gender.

In the latest video, a female bartender at Spirits in Bourbon in New Orleans is seen pouring a shot of alcohol into a customer's mouth when a woman comes up behind her and slaps her bum. The bartender reacts immediately, spinning around and hitting the other woman in the face.

The shocked woman is escorted from the bar by the bouncer, while the bartender calmly returns to work. 

While it's not clear when the video was filmed, the clip has received more than 10-million views since it was posted last week. Twitter users have weighed in on the debate:

Tyler Gamble told Yahoo Lifestyle that he "thought [the bartender] was great and just doing her job".

Apparently this isn't the first time she's had to put a female patron in her place either, as another video surfaced soon after:

The moral of the story? Just because you're a woman doesn't mean you can get away with smacking a waitress's bum.

