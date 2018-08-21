WATCH | Bartender punches woman in face after slap on bum
The moral of the story? Don't be that guy ... or girl
Keep your hands to yourself. That's the advice after another video went viral of a bartender putting a handsy customer in her place.
Yes, you read that right. Her place.
Earlier this month, a video of a waitress slamming a 'groping' customer into a wall went viral. However, not everyone seems to have learnt the valuable lesson that it's not okay to grope serving staff - no matter your gender.
In the latest video, a female bartender at Spirits in Bourbon in New Orleans is seen pouring a shot of alcohol into a customer's mouth when a woman comes up behind her and slaps her bum. The bartender reacts immediately, spinning around and hitting the other woman in the face.
The shocked woman is escorted from the bar by the bouncer, while the bartender calmly returns to work.
While it's not clear when the video was filmed, the clip has received more than 10-million views since it was posted last week. Twitter users have weighed in on the debate:
Sis ain’t playing. She don’t want NO FEMALE touching her. PERIOD. I fw it lol. 😂 working in a bar, females assume just because you’re a woman it’s okay. & it’s not.🤷🏻♀️— ♛ HAILEY (@heylee25) August 13, 2018
I love how she kept her smile on for the customers in between...shes awesome. Respect to her— Chuck (@EaglesWinItAll) August 13, 2018
Well...shouldn’t have touched her. Consent goes for both men and women.🤷🏾♀️— ApocaLips👄 (@DrishanaJ) August 13, 2018
I'm guessing this isn't the first time and I'm sorry but someone puts their hands on me without is going to get a big reaction. What I am wearing does not matter. What I happen to be doing with another person, that I agreed to, does not matter. #Simple— Annie Hall Kent 👓 Bartowski 👔 Winchester 📿 (@NerdDreamer) August 17, 2018
Like I know you don’t want ppl touching you but she did too much.— blessed 👑 (@itsjustsamm_) August 14, 2018
I feel bad for the girl who got hit, if some girl smacked my ass I wouldn’t slap her in the face, idk this all feels wrong to me— Monica (@StrainerFart) August 17, 2018
see, friend in the lace up pants had consent to rough up dude in the chair. becky no hands assumed she was entitled to touch friend and learned quickly verbal consent will save you a beating. fair.— DanielléDASH GIFLord (@DanielleDASH) August 13, 2018
Tyler Gamble told Yahoo Lifestyle that he "thought [the bartender] was great and just doing her job".
Apparently this isn't the first time she's had to put a female patron in her place either, as another video surfaced soon after:
The moral of the story? Just because you're a woman doesn't mean you can get away with smacking a waitress's bum.