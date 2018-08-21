WATCH | CCTV captures shocking moment bridge collapses in Italy

CCTV footage has been released showing the shocking moment of the fatal bridge collapse in Italy last week.

Rescue workers found the bodies of three members of a family in the wreckage of Genoa’s collapsed motorway bridge early on Sunday — the last people reported missing in the disaster, bringing the death toll to 43.

The bodies were recovered from a car crushed under slabs of concrete, the Genoa prefecture said, five days after a 200-metre section of the Morandi bridge gave way in busy traffic, plunging vehicles and debris to the ground 50 metres (165 feet) below. Nine people are still in hospital, four in a critical condition, the prefecture added.

On Friday, the government launched a procedure to revoke concessions held by Autostrade to operate toll highways. The Italian government is also working on penalties it could apply against Atlantia, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

“This file (on penalties) is in my bag and has been traveling with me these last few days,” Conte said in an interview in Il Corriere della Sera.

Conte said the 500 million euros offered by Atlantia to help the victims of the disaster was a modest amount. “They could quadruple or quintuple that in the meantime,” he said.

Asked if the government planned to nationalise the motorway concession sector, Conte said the government was examining the best way to meet the public interest. He said Rome had already received alternative offers to Atlantia to rebuild the bridge.

Atlantia shares were down more than 7% on Monday and have tumbled by about 28% since the disaster in Genoa.