Pressure mounts for surveillance of Germany's far-right

Leading German social democrats and some conservatives called on Monday for surveillance of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) after some of its leaders marched with the anti-Islam Pegida group.

Some 6,000 supporters of the two groups demonstrated in the eastern city of Chemnitz on Saturday after the fatal stabbing of a man, allegedly by two migrants.

The case and subsequent xenophobic attacks have revived a debate over Chancellor Angela Merkel's liberal immigration policy and the need to crack down on far-right groups. Socialist SPD leader Andrea Nahles said in Bavaria that she backed observation of the AfD: "After Chemnitz, there are good reasons to do that. The AfD allowed itself to become a front organisation for radical rightists in the streets of Chemnitz, either willingly or unwillingly."