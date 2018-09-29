World

SA sends condolences to Indonesia following deadly earthquake

29 September 2018 - 15:10 By Timeslive
The ruins of cars as seen after tsunami hit in Palu, Indonesia September 29, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

The South African government has expressed its condolences to the government and people of Indonesia following a powerful earthquake and tsunami that hit the island of Sulawesi‚ which have claimed nearly 400 lives thus far.

The department said the South African embassy in Jakarta was in contact with authorities and that no South Africans had been reported missing.

It urged family members of any South African residing or on holiday in Indonesia‚ whom they were unable to contact or locate‚ to contact the department’s 24-hour switchboard number at 012 351 1000. 

