Economics of climate change win US duo Nobel Prize

The prize took Romer, of New York University's Stern School of Business, by surprise.

"I got two phone calls this morning, and I didn't answer either one because I thought it was some spam call, so I wasn't expecting the prize," he said, while welcoming the chance to expand on his theory.

"I think ... many people think that protecting the environment will be so costly and so hard that they just want to ignore (this)," he said.

"(But) we can absolutely make substantial progress protecting the environment and do it without giving up the chance to sustain growth."

Romer, of New York University's Stern School of Business, had shown how economic forces govern the willingness of firms to produce new ideas and innovations, laying the foundations for a new model for development, known as endogenous growth theory.