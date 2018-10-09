Kavanaugh seeks new tone after bitter court confirmation fight

US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sought to put a bruising confirmation battle behind him on Monday at a White House ceremony in which President Donald Trump declared him innocent of sexual misconduct and apologized for the heated process.

Kavanaugh, whose bid to join the top US court nearly failed after a California professor accused him of assaulting her when they were in high school, said he would enter his new job without bitterness despite a political fight that he told lawmakers had destroyed his family and his name.

"The Senate confirmation process was contentious and emotional. That process is over. My focus now is to be the best justice I can be," he said at the White House, with his wife and children standing nearby.

Kavanaugh said he would aim to be a force for stability and unity on the court, whose other eight members all attended the ceremony.

"Although the Senate confirmation process tested me as it has tested others, it did not change me," he said.