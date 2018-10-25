Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders - sets parents home on fire

An American man who was house-sitting for his parents set their home on fire when he used a blowtorch in an attempt to kill spiders.

Lee Wilding, deputy fire marshal with the Fresno Fire Department told ABC News, he "just made a bad decision to use fire instead of insecticides to kill the spiders."

"The tenant used a torch like a handheld propane torch to kill the spiders that were around the base of the residential structure, and in doing so some flame from the torch went in between some of the cracks and the siding and into the interior of the wall."

More than 25 firefighters helped extinguish the blaze in about five minutes. Nobody was injured.