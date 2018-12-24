WATCH | Stage caves in as tsunami hits Jakarta during concert

Indonesia was hit by a powerful volcanic tsunami on December 22 2018, killing hundreds of people and causing more than a thousand injuries and massive damage in the region.

A fan of the band, Seventeen, caught an incredible scene at the group’s concert when the tsunami hit.

The first sign of trouble occurred when the stage caved in, sending the musicians into chaos, just before the whole room shook and screams were heard from fans.

The short video cuts off within seconds.

Media reports indicate that the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcano in Sunda Strait, between the islands of Java and Sumatra in the Indonesian province of Lampung, was the cause of the tsunami.