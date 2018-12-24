World

WATCH | Stage caves in as tsunami hits Jakarta during concert

24 December 2018 - 08:45 By TimesLIVE

Indonesia was hit by a powerful volcanic tsunami on December 22 2018, killing hundreds of people and causing more than a thousand injuries and massive damage in the region.

A fan of the band, Seventeen, caught an incredible scene at the group’s concert when the tsunami hit.

The first sign of trouble occurred when the stage caved in, sending the musicians into chaos, just before the whole room shook and screams were heard from fans.

The short video cuts off within seconds.

Media reports indicate that the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcano in Sunda Strait, between the islands of Java and Sumatra in the Indonesian province of Lampung, was the cause of the tsunami. 

Volcano-triggered tsunami kills at least 62 in Indonesia, injures hundreds

A tsunami killed at least 62 people and injured hundreds on the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide caused by ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police seek driver who fled the scene after accident that killed biker Joseph ... South Africa
  2. SA braces for stormy Christmas in KZN and a heat wave in Gauteng South Africa
  3. Christmas lunch should cost R324 for the family but some pay R2,500 ... per ... South Africa
  4. Hunt for survivors as Indonesian tsunami death toll climbs to 373 World
  5. N3 gears up for bumper volume of traffic South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X