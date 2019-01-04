World

WATCH | Two migrants hid inside mattresses to make their way to Europe

04 January 2019 - 12:27 By Odwa Mjo
Two men hid inside mattresses to try to cross from North Africa to Europe.
Two men hid inside mattresses to try to cross from North Africa to Europe.
Image: via YouTube/ zidyboby

A video of two migrants being removed from mattresses on top of a car while attempting to cross from North Africa to Spain has been shared on Twitter.

The video, shared by Spanish senator Jon Inarritu, shows two mattresses being lifted off the roof of a car. Guides then cut them open and two men emerged from  inside of the mattresses.

The men were caught in Melilla, a Spanish city on the coast of North Africa, which shares a border with Morocco. 

According to Sky News, the men were in good health and did not need medical assistance. The driver of the vehicle which transported the mattresses fled to Morocco before being arrested. 

According to Independent, more than 100,000 migrants from Africa and the Middle East  had made their way to southern Europe using illegal routes, with 2,262 reported dead or missing in their attempts to make the crossing. 

Tough on migrants: countries taking a hard line

Several countries have over the past few years taken draconian and controversial measures to shut out migrants.
News
28 days ago

Activists call for criminal probe into migrant deaths off Libya

A rights group called Wednesday for an international criminal investigation after 15 migrants died following 11 days drifting off the coast of Libya ...
News
29 days ago

Welcoming refugees may have ushered in Merkel's final act

Opening Germany's doors to more than a million refugees may come to define Chancellor Angela Merkel's legacy, a landmark moment in her career that ...
News
29 days ago

Mexico to deport migrants who 'violently' tried to cross the US Border

Mexico will deport migrants from a group of 500 who on Sunday tried to "violently" and "illegally" cross the U.S. border, the Mexican Interior ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. KZN's matric pass rate up - but still not fit for the king South Africa
  2. Check your 2018 matric results now South Africa
  3. Gauteng's matric 2018 'top dogs' to be rewarded with bursaries South Africa
  4. Baby Daniel's mother denied bail ahead of sentencing South Africa
  5. Policeman saved from flood waters by public before van is swept away South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X