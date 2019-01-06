Turkey 'should not attack Kurds' after US leaves Syria - US security adviser

US national security adviser John Bolton added a new condition on Sunday to the country's withdrawal from Syria, saying Turkey must agree to protect the United States' Kurdish allies.

US president Donald Trump's abrupt decision to announce a pull-out from Syria left open many questions, chiefly whether Kurdish fighters operating in northern Syria would now be targeted by their longtime enemy Turkey.

Bolton, on a four-day trip to Israel and Turkey, said he would stress in talks with Turkish officials, including president Tayyip Erdogan, that the Kurds must be safeguarded.