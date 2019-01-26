World

Spanish rescuers find body of toddler trapped in well

26 January 2019 - 09:31 By Reuters
A rainbow appears over a mountain as a drill (bottom R) works where Julen, a Spanish two-year-old boy, fell into a deep well a week ago when the family was taking a stroll through a private estate, in Totalan, southern Spain January 20, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish rescuers on Saturday found the dead body of a two-year-old boy who had fallen into a deep narrow well in southern Spain on January 13, a Spanish official said.

Miners had been drilling day and night to reach the boy, Julen, into the borehole - 100 metres (300 feet) deep and just 25 cm (10 inches) wide - which was blocked with soil.

"At 1:25 a.m. the rescue teams reached the area of the well where they were looking for Julen and they found the lifeless body of the little one," said a government spokesperson in Malaga.

There had been no signs of life since the boy had fallen into the borehole as his family was walking through a private estate in Totalan in southern Spain. Rescuers found the well was blocked with soil, raising fears the well had collapsed on top of the child.  

