Two students open fire at Colorado school, killing 1, wounding 8

Two male students armed with handguns burst into a Denver-area school and opened fire on Tuesday, killing one classmate and wounding eight before being taken into custody, law enforcement officials said.

Two surviving victims of the attack at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) School in Highlands Ranch, a Denver suburb, remained in serious condition, medical officials said. Others were stable or had been discharged from hospital.

An 18-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said a short time later.

"Two individuals walked into the STEM school, got deep inside the school, and engaged students in two separate locations," Spurlock said.

He told Reuters in a brief interview that the suspects, each armed with a handgun, opened fire in two separate classrooms. Devon Erickson, 18, was named as one of the suspects, while the other was identified only as a juvenile.

The school serves students from kindergarten through to 12th grade.

Television images showed police vehicles gathered outside a suburban house about 2 miles (1.2 km) from the school, where Erickson was believed to live.

Police towed a white car with "F**K SOCIETY" spray painted in blue on one side away from the house.

'ENGAGED SUSPECTS'

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the school, located about 25 miles (40 km) south of Denver, within two minutes of the first reports, Spurlock said, and "engaged the suspects."