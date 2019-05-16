World

WATCH | 'Now I see how unarmed, innocent black men get shot down by cops' - arrest goes viral

16 May 2019 - 13:57 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The man said the officer incorrectly identified him.
The man said the officer incorrectly identified him.
Image: Instagram/Now This

"You don’t know my name, so how can you tell me I have an open warrant?" a Houston man asked an officer in a now-viral video.

In the video, which has more than 6.5 million views, a law-enforcement officer tried to arrest a black man in front of his home after incorrectly identifying him as a suspected criminal named "Quintin", from Louisiana.

Watch the video below:

The man, identified as Clarence Evans, took to Facebook and wrote: "I've always been the one to say all cops aren't bad but this racist (... ) just proved me wrong (... ) Now I see how unarmed innocent black men get shot down by cops."

The video was shared across social media, with many calling for the officer in question to be fired or prosecuted.

