'Wolf of Wall Street' producer charged with money laundering in Malaysia

Malaysia on Friday charged one of the Wolf of Wall Street film producers, and stepson of former prime minister Najib Razak, with money laundering, alleging he misappropriated $248m linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Riza Aziz, a co-founder of Hollywood production firm Red Granite Pictures that was behind the Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street, was charged with five counts of money laundering.

Prosecutors alleged Riza received a total of $248m as a result of misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

Riza pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Each charge carries a financial penalty of up to five million ringgit ($1.21m), a maximum jail term of five years, or both.

The court granted Riza bail at one million ringgit and asked him to surrender his passports.