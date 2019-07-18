WATCH | Beachgoers help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters

Nine pilot whales - a species of oceanic dolphin that grows 7 metres long and can weigh up to 3 tonnes - stranded themselves in the surf and while rescuers where able to push six back into deeper water, three perished, the DNR said.

Onlookers captured the impromptu rescue on videos that have since drawn hundreds of thousands of views online. The footage showed several glossy black pilot whales flailing in knee-high water surrounded by small groups of people trying to push them away from the shallows.

Officials checked beaches and marshes along the island's coast by helicopter and did not spot anymore stranded whales, the DNR said.