WATCH | Bridging the gap: seesaws installed at Mexico-US border bring joy

Two architects from San Francisco are behind an installation which saw three seesaws being temporarily installed at a section of the US-Mexico border.

Architect Ronald Rael said the purpose of the installation was to connect both sides in a meaningful way "with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side".

Images of children with their parents playing on the seesaws have gone viral, with some applauding the idea of joy overriding the debate around immigration in the US.

Forbes reports the seesaws were later removed, but not before the inspiring message went viral.