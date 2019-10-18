WATCH | Armed robber calms and kisses elderly shopper instead of taking her money

An elderly woman in Brazil offered to give her cash to an armed robber, who told her he didn't want it and kissed her forehead instead.

The Daily Mail reports that a surveillance camera inside the pharmacy in the city of Amarante where the robbery took place, showed the suspect speaking with the woman while his accomplice robbed a store employee.

“The armed robber tapped her shoulder in an effort to calm her and planted a kiss on her forehead.”

The thieves, who escaped with $240 (about R3,500) and other items haven't been found.